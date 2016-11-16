6 PUPILS ABDUCTED, LOCKED UP AT INYANGA’S HOMESTEAD

MBABANE – Six female primary pupils, who disappeared from school in a trance, were later found sexually abused at a traditional healer’s homestead two days later.



The children are aged between nine and 11 and were found locked inside one of the houses within the traditional healer’s compound, deprived of food.

The pupils disappeared from Siphoso Primary School, leaving their guardians and parents distraught. Gloria Maseko, Head teacher of the school, said most of the children reside at Siphofaneni and they attend the school located at Mpolonjeni, Siteki. The school is located next to Mpolonjeni High School, about 20km from Mpaka.



Maseko said the school had gathered that one of the girls, who is 11 years old, requested the other five minors to accompany her to visit the unknown man whom she claimed was her father. After the invitation by their friend, the pupils are said to have collectively agreed to embark on the journey and left together when they were dispersed from school. They did not bother to inform any of their teachers on their ‘little mission’.

“What we know is that he had locked them inside his house and deprived them of food,” the head teacher said. The older pupil informed the others that her father resided at Phuzumoya, a small town situated in the rural village of KaMkhweli, in the eastern part of the country. It was gathered from those who interviewed the six minors on the matter that they had allegedly been picked up by a motor vehicle along the way to Phuzumoya. The car is said to have been driven by the alleged abductor.



Following the abduction, frantic messages were transmitted through the Swaziland Broadcasting and Information Services (SBIS). This is where the police requested anyone with information regarding the six missing children to contact them.