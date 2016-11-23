POLICE ‘TERRORISE’ FOREIGN MUSLIMS

MBABANE – The Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) Service ‘terrorised’ foreign Muslims who had come to attend the graduation and Jasla Ceremony.



According to Ezulwini Islamic Centre’s Imam, Feroz Ismail, guests from different parts of the continent had come to Swaziland to take part in the occasion.

“Our esteemed guests who had arrived for the graduation and Jasla Ceremony were abused while in the country. They informed me that they were terrorised by the police while visiting some tourist attraction areas including the glass and candle factory,” said Ismail.



The visibly unhappy Ismail added that the police demanded that the visitors produce their passports and other documents required for visitors to be in the country.



The imam said their visitors were not aware that there were harsh rules regarding the entry of Asians in the country and had left their documents in safes at the hotels at which they were booked while in the country.

“They were ferried in police vehicles to their hotel rooms as the officers demanded that they immediately produce documents which proved that they were in the country legally,” Ismail claimed.



Upon producing the required documents, the imam said the police then let them off the hook but made it clear that the experience left their visitors and the entire Muslim community unhappy.

“It is imperative that the issue be addressed in the public domain as the police officers carried out the operation in a manner that can bring disrepute to the country,” said Ismail.