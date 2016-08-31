SWAZILAND TO ESTABLISH SADC UNIVERSITY - KING

LOZITHA – The Mandvulo Grand Hall broke into thunderous applause as His Majesty King Mswati III dedicated the establishment of a SADC University of Transformation.



Just when the crowd was recovering from the excitement of the university’s establishment, the King delivered even sweeter news when he revealed that the Swaziland Government would offer scholarships to 300 students from the region, at its initial intake, which is expected to take place in 2017 during the next SADC Summit.



He said the initial intake of students would be drawn from all 15 member States, which meant there would be 20 students per member country.

“The Kingdom of Eswatini wishes to dedicate the establishment of a SADC University of Transformation, which will be the next milestone in our journey, that started in 1980,” he said.



The King said the university for transformation would deliver in educational and training terms, using the technical vocational educational training model of delivery.

“This initiative will give new hope and opportunity to our youth and women,” he said, adding that the intention was to have the first intake of students prior to the 37th SADC Summit in 2017.



The King informed his counterparts that the country warmly and wholeheartedly commended the SADC University of Transformation and the kingdom was asking for support for the success of this imaginative initiative from all fellow heads of State.