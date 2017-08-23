FELIX TO FACE ‘BULL’!

MBABANE – It will be just a perfect homecoming for AS Vita midfielder-cum-striker Felix Badnehorst when he dons the red and white of Mbabane Swallows again, facing sworn rivals Mbabane Highlanders.



Not one player in the two clubs wants to miss this big clash, the biggest clash in the land and Swallows are looking to unleash him once again when they face their traditional arch rivals in the Capital City derby.



“We’re doing everything we can to have him ready to don our kit once again on Sunday. It’s not just Felix we want playing on Sunday but all our new players and it is all looking promising right now that we’ll have all of them,” Swallows’ General Manager Sandile ‘Beyond 2000’ Zwane responded when questioned about Badenhorst’s availability.



He explained that they were doing all in their power to present a strong team in the Charity Cup and Badenhorst was part of their efforts. Other new players at Swallows are striker Simanga Shongwe, defender Ndumiso ‘Tower’ Ndaba (from Midas City), Vaal University ex-student Lungelo Nxumalo and goalkeeper Sandanezwe Mathabela from Manzini Sundowns.



There are also several foreign players trying their luck at the red and white side including South Africa and Zimbabwe defenders but there has been no confirmation on who would be signed yet.



“We’re still preparing the team and cannot take Highlanders lightly because in this game, there’s never been an underdog. Even when Highlanders are down, against us they rise to the occasion so we’ll go all out to try and win,” he said.



He said all the players, including the youngsters like Sizolwethu Shabalala, Riuchard Mccreesh and Phathizwe Sacolo, were all working hard and want to have a taste of the big derby. He said this was a life-changing game and one that can come with bad consequences.