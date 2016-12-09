FA NOMINATES TIMOTHY FOR COSAFA ELECTIONS

MBABANE – Former NFAS Vice President Timothy Shongwe looks to maintain his seat in the COSAFA Executive Committee.



The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) will go to the polls next Saturday. Shongwe, who is currently the regional football’s body Competitions Committee Chairperson, is the country’s only nominee ahead of the eagerly-awaited elections on December 17.

He was nominated by the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) to be one of the five executive members.



“Yes, Swaziland was nominated for the exco (Executive Committee) position,” Shongwe confirmed. Comments were referred to COSAFA when the NFAS office was sought for comment.



Lynda Greeff from the COSAFA Media Office was yet to release the full nominees’ list at the time of compiling this report last night.

Meanwhile, eyes are on the race for the hot seat currently occupied by long-serving President, Suketu Patel from Seychelles.

He will face stiff competition from South Africa’s Danny Jordaan, who is reportedly backed by 10 of the 14 members.

Other nominees for the presidential sent are Frans Mbidi of Namibia, Mohammed Sobha of Mauritius, Pedro Neto of Angola, Zimbabwe FA President Phillip Chiyangwa and Mozambique’s Alberto Junior.

During the elections, a president, deputy and five executive members will be elected.