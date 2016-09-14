LUDZELUDZE TIGERS IN POOL KO CHAMPIONSHIP

MATSAPHA – The bigger they came the harder they fell for unexpected debutant champions of the Police College Canteen E5 000 Pool Teams Knockout tournament Ludzeludze Tigers over the weekend.



In their three-year history, they had never won any title before or even come close to it, which is why they do not count among the giant teams in the sport.



However, in this tournament, which played over two weekends, finishing last Sunday evening at the Police College, they were well-prepared.

Tigers stunned hosts Poltrain, the police team, with a narrow 13-12 victory after a pulsating final that had not been expected by anyone. Poltrain were among the favourites including defending champions Way Inn, Mbabane Pool Club, France and Bel-Air.



Guess what? The giants fell to the Tigers, who comprised young talent, and showed great composure and accuracy throughout the tournament despite meeting most of the giant sides with the country’s cream of the crop players.



In the group stages, they had to beat the feared Singapore in Mbabane 13-12, went on to play the strong France in the Last 16 on Saturday and won 13-12 and in the quarter-finals it was the tricky Mankayane Eagles, who they sidelined 13-8.



The semi-final got even tougher as they were up against a star-studded Bel-Air comprising stars like Gareth Sussman, Romeo Da Silva and Flag Nxumalo to name a few. Tigers managed to escape with yet another 13-12 win to play Poltrain in the final. Poltrain had dumped out of the tournament Way Inn with a 13-11 scoreline after the latter gave away a 7-2 lead.

Tigers pocketed E2 500, a trophy and gold medals for their achievement.