NIGERIAN FLEW E600 000 SWAZI GOLD BARS TO DUBAI

MBABANE – There is evidence that gold of the purest form is being produced at Lomati Mine (Lufafa) in the northern Hhohho region.



This is in the shape of a one kilogramme gold dore bar that was transport to Dubai in October 2016 by Lomati Mine Managing Director Mihlakayifani Dlamini. A dore bar is described as a semi-pure alloy of gold and silver, usually created at the site of a mine before it is transported to a refinery for further purification.



The proportions of silver and gold can reportedly vary widely and dore bars are said to weigh as much as 25kg. The gold was shipped through Nigerian Billionaire Chief Benjamin Aghalieaku Arenze’s company known as Aghalieaku Airways.

This was before the Nigerian businessman had his company’s Swaziland bank accounts frozen by the Central Bank because of the latter’s “reasonable believe there could be elements of criminality involved”.



It is shown in documents seen by the Times SUNDAY that the gold dore bar was valued at US$41 000, which when converted to the local currency amounted to E593 540.54.



The gold Dore bar was shipped to Al Etihad Gold LCC in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and was to be handed over to a MR. M Dlamini.

Aghalieaku Airways flew the precious metal consignment, which was in a bag with a net weight of 2.5 kilogrammes, from the King Mswati III International Airport and charged Lomati Mine E63 840 for services rendered.



One of the documents signed by Dlamini reads: “For export only. These commodities were exported from the Kingdom of Swaziland in accordance with the Mines and Minerals Act No. 4 of 2011 and OECD Regulations. (Our gold is mined in a conflict free zone with no use of child labour.”)



The gold dore bar had a purity of 24 karat, which according to My Gold Guide, signifies that it is pure gold or 100 per cent gold.

Karat is basically a unit used to measure the purity of gold (the higher the karatage, the purer the gold).



When describing a 24 karat gold bar, My Gold Guide states: “This means that all 24 parts in the gold are all pure gold without traces of any other metals. It is known to be 99.9 per cent pure and takes on a distinct bright yellow colour. There is no higher form of gold than 24K and you must be aware of this before you go to a dealer who might tell you that they’re selling you 25K or 26K gold. Since this is the purest form of gold, it is naturally more expensive than 22K or 18K gold. However, this type of gold is lesser in density as compared to gold of a lower karatage which makes it soft and pliable.

Hence, it is not suited for regular forms of jewellery. Coins and bars are mostly bought of 24K gold purity. 24K gold is also used in electronics and medical devices such as those used for children suffering from ear infections who are fitted with gold tympanostomy tubes that are known to improve aeration of the middle ear.”



It is said that 24 karat gold has the natural warm colour of pure gold and its colour cannot be changed without changing the purity to less than 24 k.

Also, 24 karat gold is said to contain 24 parts pure gold and its fineness is 1 000 parts out of 1 000 pure.

Meanwhile, Al Etihad Gold LCC, where the Swazi gold dore bar was shipped to, is reportedly one of the largest and fastest growing gold and silver refineries in the Arab region.