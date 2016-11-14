TWO GRADUATES KILLED IN MATSETSA ACCIDENT

Hloniphile Matsenjwa, a William Pitcher College graduate and Khulekani Mbhamali (29), a Limkokwing University of Creative Te-chnology graduate, died in the bus accident in Matsetsa last Friday. Mbhamali was returning from a graduation ceremony. (Courtesy

KALANGA – Two of the four people who were killed in the horrific accident at Matsetsa last Friday had just graduated from institutions of higher learning.



Khulekani Mabhamali (29), who died on the spot, had earlier on the day graduated with an Associate Degree in Information Technology (IT) from Limkokwing University of Creative Technology.



The graduation ceremony was held at the Mavuso Trade and Exhibition Centre and Mbhamali was heading home with his family when the accident took place.

The other passenger who died on the spot has been identified as Hloniphile Matsenjwa of KaShoba-near Mpolonjeni, not very far from Siteki town.



Matsenjwa recently graduated with a Diploma in teaching from William Pitcher College in Manzini. According to her friend, Matsenjwa was from collecting her certificate from the institution when the accident occurred.

Families of both deceased persons are devastated following their untimely death.



Saraphina Mbhamali, the mother of the deceased Limkokwing graduate, said God knows why her son had to die moments after the happiest moment of his life.

She revealed that she was also on board the bus when the accident happened. However, she escaped unhurt.



“I was seated towards the front while he (deceased) was seated at the back, on the side of the driver,” she said in a very sad tone.