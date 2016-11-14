‘I NEVER BURNT MY STEP-CHILD’

MANZINI – The teacher who was arrested for burning her five-year-old step child’s buttocks says they had a good mother and son relationship.



In her application to have Magistrate Sebenzile Ndlela’s five-year sentence reviewed, Charity Hullet submitted that she had never beaten and would never burn ‘her child’.



“He has always been like a biological child to me as I have raised him since he was two weeks old after he was dumped by his mother on me and my husband,” claimed Hullet. She submitted that she pleaded not guilty during her first appearance in court.



In her founding affidavit, Hullet narrated that about five years ago, she was living with her boyfriend, Celumusa Yende, and was four months pregnant when a certain lady came to her house and dumped her two-week-old baby. “After five months, I delivered my own child, who I then nursed together with my step-child and they have now started attending primary school. I submit that we never had problems with him that caused tension at home ever since he was dumped by his mother,” submitted Hullet.



She said on January 20, 2016, during the evening, while she was outside her house, she heard a loud cry but did not panic because her step-child was with his father inside the house.

“I thought he was chastising him for something he did wrong.



“However, I went back into the house because the child was crying endlessly. I was curious as to what had really happened,” she submitted.

She claimed that upon entering the house, she found his father in a state of shock, comforting the child and that she took the child, who cried even more and she realised that he had wounds on his buttocks.