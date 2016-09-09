TRUE CHRISTIANS WON’T EAT THAT MEAT - BISHOPS

MBABANE – “True Christians should not dare set foot at the Muslim slaughtering ceremony.”



This is a statement made by Christians in the country who have rejected the free meat offered by the local Muslim community.

The local Islamic community has urged all Swazis to come and receive free meat on Monday.

Muslims will be celebrating the festival of Eid ul-Adha as it is the month of Hajj.



All Swazis are invited to come and get free meat, regardless of their religion, social status or political background.

President of the League of Churches Bishop Simon Hlatjwako said true Christians would not participate in the event and would not eat the free meat offered by Muslims.



“Personally, I would not even bother myself; I do not care about their meat and ceremonies. Muslims worship their own god and as Christians, we do not go along with their god,” said Hlatjwako.



He advised the Islamic community to go ahead and do the ceremony and highlighted that Swazis who were not Christians would attend because they loved meat but he emphasised that Christians wouls not be part of the event.



“It is not for us. I warn Christians not to dare set foot there,” said the bishop.

Hlatjwako added that Muslims should be specific and tell the nation the significance behind performing the slaughtering ceremony.

“People who want to go can do so but for Christians to attend would be wrong,” he said.



Bishop Steven Masilela, the President of the Conference of Churches said as they were the body of Christ, they were not allowed to eat everything.