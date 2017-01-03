WE TELL IT ALL: WHY SWAZI MOBILE WON MOBILE LICENCE

MBABANE – Despite having no experience in providing mobile services, Swazi Mobile was chosen the best among the three others with some having vast experience in this field.



Against this backdrop, the Swaziland Communications Commission (SCCOM) found it worthy that the Swazi company must be given the licence to compete with Swazi MTN and the on the cards Swaziland Post and Telecommunications Corporation (SPTC) mobile subsidiary, mainly because it has the high local shareholding, showed understanding of the Swazi telecommunication industry, strong financial backing, had a comprehensive Swazi Mobile’s market plan and its proposal to sell shares to the public among others.



According to the SCCOM’s Intention to Award a Third Mobile Operator a License Consultation document this reporter has seen, Swazi Mobile’s application demonstrated that the applicant met the requirements with regard to local participation and the impact on the Swazi economy and environment.



Requirement



This was evident based on the approach the bidder took to fulfilling the local participation requirement which included exceeding the minimum 30 per cent Swazi ownership, and ensuring that the management and procurement of Swazi Mobile would be primarily Swazi and for the benefit of the Swazi economy.

According to SCCOM, from a technical and operational perspective, Swazi Mobile was the strongest bidder and scored the highest points. The main contributor was Swazi Mobile’s demonstration of the understanding of the local market, economy and environmental setup which translated to a clear technical and operational plan.



This is when the applicant’s operational experience, marketing plan, and business and commercial plan and network plan are taken into account.

Even though it was noted in the evaluation that Swazi Mobile Limited did not have end-end experience in running telecommunications service business, solid business proposals including costs from their strategic partners were submitted on critical aspects of running the business, including network rollout, maintenance, support and marketing. Swazi Mobile had a strong marketing plan based on comprehensive primary and secondary research.