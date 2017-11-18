‘BIRDS’ STAR JIVING TO SAMBA BEAT OF BEAUTIFUL FEMALE COP

Omunye phezukomunye .. omunye phezukomunye ... omunye phezukomunye ...,” sangena Gazi singena right in the middle of the month kodvwa Gazi sekuyafana ... Ke-Dezember Gazi.



Nalomoya Gazi sewuyawuva nje kutsi sengiso lesikhatsi when you tell yourself kutsi usajika esitolo uyotsenga i-airtime ubuye sodzakiwe nje. Gegegegegege ...

Talking of kudzakwa, phela there is this Swallows star who is ‘drunk in love’ kwasho ingoma ya-Beyoncé.



If you wondered why this maverick Swallows winger is in such fine form then ungasabuti. Our sources have told us kutsi, like the midfielder teammate who has found a ‘soul provider’ at one of the eatery at Swazi Plaza leletsengisa bo-Sushi naboma-prawns, yena ke has found love in the arms of a beautiful female cop leku-Matsapha.



The female cop, our informed sources, have told us kutsi she is also an active sportswoman too. She apparently plays netball. Gazi we have been wonder-ing kutsi the veteran winger uwatsatsa lama-skills and energy langaka at his advancing year. His performances have been superb of late. Now we know he is jiving to the samba beat of the netball-playing female cop!



Gegegegegegege ... we encourage our players to find life long partners hhayi lokushintja ema-cherry ngatsi bashintja lamasokisi ema-jersey ebhola. We have a picture phela for the two love ‘birds’ who have eyes only for each other. Very, very soon, we will publish it right here.

Watch this space ...