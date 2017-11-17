SPHAMANDLA, NKOSINAMANDLA BOOST FOR MATSAPHA UNITED

MBABANE – Saul Chamunika will be relieved with the return of Siphamandla Dlamini and Nkosinamandla Nkambule to face Young Buffaloes tomorrow.



The game has more than the three points at stake for the Deep Blue Ocean who have surely not forgotten how their SwaziBank Cup dream was shot down by the army side in April.

Both players were not part of the team that lost that game, and their return from injury would be an ace up the sleeve of the Zimbabwean mentor.



The last time they played they scored vital goals for Matsapha United.

The duo has been out injured since September and October respectively. They have since recovered to face title contenders, Young Buffaloes tomorrow.



Dlamini scored the winner against Vovovo on September 30 where they won 1-0 but unfortunately a muscle injury has forced the player to miss six games including a crucial encounter against Mbabane Swallows, Manzini Wanderers and Mbabane Highlanders.

Meanwhile, Nkambule who was instrumental in his side 2-0 win against Midas City on October 19, scoring one of the two goals. He has missed four games including their first defeat against Manzini Wanderers and 0-2 loss against Malanti Chiefs.



He suffered a knee injury and it’s no doubt the duo have been sorely missed by the Saul Chaminuka-led charges.

Goalkeeper Khanyakwezwe Shabalala, who also suffered an eye injury against Moneni Pirates in their recent game where they won 2-1 has since recovered. However Sdumo Shongwe has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game with Xolani ‘Papi’ Sikhondze also doubtful.

These latest developments were confirmed by the team’s CEO Victor ‘Mavikana’ Dlamini yesterday.