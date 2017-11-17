E30 000 FOR MALKERNS OPEN DARTS TOURNEY

MBABANE – There will be E20 000 at stake for a player who will bring his ‘game shot’ ability to the second edition of the Malkerns Open Darts Tournament.



The tournament is billed for December 2 to 3 at Malkerns Country Club.

Host team; Malkerns Darts Club with the help of other sponsors have pumped in E30 000 for this year’s tournament.

This shows an increment of E20 000 as last year the package that was E10 000.



Scandza’s Friday Mncina won the singles category taking home E5 000 and E2 500 for also winning the doubles category with partner Illovo’s Abraham Ndzinisa. This year’s champion in the singles category will take home E10 000, while the first prize in the doubles category has improved by E15 000 as the winners will pocket E20 000.



The club’s PRO Mduduzi Masango said the improved package will improve the standard of play in the competition.

“We invite all darts players to register before the deadline, December 1 at 10pm.We warn to state it categorically clear that no late entries will be accepted. The tournament will start at 9am with the elimination rounds in both singles and doubles. The last day will be reserved for semi-finals and finals and presentations,” Masango said.