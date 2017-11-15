IT’S 50MBS FOR E10 IN MTN LEAGUE GAMES

MBABANE – Whichever MTN Premier League game you choose to watch this weekend, you can chat almost for free as you will pay E10 for a 50MB data bundle.



This is courtesy of the MTN/PLS data bundles promotion availed only for the league’s fans during some of the games. This week’s fixtures come with the Super Sunday in which unbeaten Mbabane Swallows in 12 games this season will be presented their E350 000 first round winners’ cheque and the data bundles promotion. Instead of spending E25 for 50MB wow bundles, you can spend E10 or if you use the standard bundles, then you will not have to spend E39 to get the 50MBs.



“The MTN/PLS promotional data bundles will be available in all stadiums both on Saturday and Sunday but only in our league games. Fans will be able to buy 50MBs for E10. This will also be followed by the presentation of Mbabane Swallows with the E350 000 cheque,” MTN Swaziland’s Meshack Maseko said.



He also said MTN-branded merchandise would be available for fans when they purchase Mobile Money or airtime at the specific points they will have at stadiums. Bundles will be only valid for 24 hours so they expire the next day at midnight.



“Our free airtime giveaway will also be there so fans can come and enjoy all of these and football action as we wrap up our first round games,” he said.

Swallows’ presentation will be on Sunday after their match with Malanti Chiefs at 3:30pm. The game will be preceded by another pitting Moneni Pirates and Mbabane Highlanders at 1.30pm.