INSULTING, SWEARING FANS FACE ARREST!

MBABANE – One swear word can land fans in a jail cell.That is just as much as Manzini Wanderers’ supporters from Lobamba know after the Lobamba police were invited to their branch launch last Sunday.

The club’s National Supporters Committee (NSC) had invited the police to educate them about stadium violence and what was illegal so fans were clear of the things that can get them arrested.



Without a doubt, swearing and shouting expletives by fans during local elite games is on the rise. Wanderers being one of the crowd pullers and a victim of heavy fines due to fans’ violence took it upon themselves to raise awareness with their supporters.



“The days of stadium violence should be a thing of the past which is why we involved the police. As Wanderers we don’t want violence in our stadiums. The police taught us a lot and fans were stunned to know that swearing and verbal insults were big crimes and they will be arrested for it if caught,” Wanderers’ NSC Secretary Sandile ‘Ntofo’ Dlamini explained.



He said it was known to all local football fans that swearing and strong language, assaulting others was once again returning to the game. He said the police also made it clear that while they were addressing them as a club, this was also directed to all football fans.

“The police encouraged peace at stadiums saying they also had a lot of work to do to serve the whole country efficiently but because of fans’ violence, they find having more numbers in football games.

They also promised to deal with those who sell bogus tickets or use fake stamps, as that then deprive the clubs of their real collections,” Dlamini explained.