TENNIS JUNIORS CALL FOR MORE TOURNEYS

MHLUME – Bring them on. This is what junior tennis players said about tournaments, soon after taking part in Saturday’s RSSC tournament at Mhlume.



In separate interviews, a couple of the players believed that the more competitions held the more competitive they would become in international events.

About 20 juniors featured on Saturday despite the rain that was experienced throughout the country over the weekend. There was great determination showed by the youngsters as they sweated for the gold medal that eventually went to Vusi Tsabedze in the Under-16 category.

Winner of the Under-12 Boys, Nkosephayo Siwela said in the past they would only train when a tournament was announced, but now with the Swaziland Building Society (SBS) juniors tournament held almost every month, they trained every week.

Swaziland National Tennis Association (SNTA) Secretary Nqaba Mkhaliphi said they were encouraging teams to host their own tournaments. He said in their yearly calendar, there was a slot for teams’ tournaments.



“We are happy that Mhlume has taken the lead. We encourage other teams to also do the same. The teams are not supposed to wait for the association to host competitions,” he said.