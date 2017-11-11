’LANDERS’ OWN VERSION OF ‘GENERATIONS’

Ngiyamthanda)

Nom’ etheni. Nom’ enjani

Ngithanda yen’ okwangempel’ oh\

(Ngiyam’thanda)

Uhlala nami emihleni njalo njalo. Uyafana

(Ngiyam’thanda)

Aw, uyabona mpintshi yami

Angidlali mpintshi yami

Ngiyamthatha ngoDecember

(Ngiyamthanda)

So mamela skeem sam

Themba mina awuth’ yam, ngizomthanda

Uzomthanda wena kodwa uzozisola

Ngathi uyabakohlwa abangani bakhe

Uzomthanda wena kodwa uzozisola

Ngathi uyabakohlwa bathandi imali

[Chorus]

Akanamali kodwa uthanda yonke, yonke into engiyiyo

Akanamali kodwa uthanda yonke, yonke into engiyiyo

Akanamali kodwa uthanda yonke, yonke into engiyiyo

Akanamali kodwa uthanda yonke, yonke into engiyiyo

Akanamali

Akanamali

Akanamali

Sangena Gazi singena with the popular ‘Akanamali’ hit song by Sun-El Musician featuring Samthing Soweto which rocked the party we attended phela the other week ngala Ezulwini thrown by a crew member lophetse imali yemafilimi these days and is dating a young beautiful thing that would leave Beyonce green with envy.



Phela lelelincane lakhe Gazi ngatsi she has just stepped out of a fashion magazine and has a body longabeka margarine avele ashelele nje. So smooth and voluptuous! Impela Gazi ngatsi livasi lombala!

Tsine nje we hope this one kutaba nguye macondana ngekwempela for our crew member and be different from letikero he has dated in the past.



Talking of tikero Gazi reminded us of a juicy story of this female Highanders supporter Gazi who is having her own version ye-Generations hhayi ke le-Generations The Legacy ya-Mfundi Vundla we watch every week day nga-8pm ku-SABC 1.

Sistas is hot like Gallitos peri-peri hot Gazi. Not only has she dated two Highlanders players, one a striker who had a tiff with the previous coach but also a defender who really did not warm the hearts of the current leadership.



Within two weeks Gazi, he had swapped the two players kalula kanjalo nje. While her friends from the popular branch yangala ku-Matsapha which is said to be the most influential in issues involving ‘Inkunzi’ were still shocked kutsi sistas angakwenta njani lolokunjena especially because she is married kantsi abakabuti elangeni. She started dating one of the club marshals. Her friends were shocked to the marrow.



She was not done.

She told one of her friends kutsi yena sofuna kutitsatsela lo-club PRO. But she changed her mind phela when the PRO was relieved of his duties but was quick to find solace in the arms of another popular supporter of the club.

What baffled our sources phela further kutsi phela married as she is, sistas is also dating a married cop who is stationed ngalamafemini who apparently is the one paying for her rent.



Her husband has been left reeling with shock at his wife’s philandering ways.

Sisho umjika joe Gazi. We will be contacting lo-sistas because one of our crew members is a qualified movie producer and he would like to make a movie about this or a TV series. A competition for Generations The Legacy is on the cards ...

Bring it on! We love it ... futsi Gazi, we have always said, “IF WOMEN WERE GOOD, GOD WOULD HAVE HAD ONE! ... Stru!