‘BULL’ E240 000 PACKAGE FOR ‘PROF’ NGUBANE

MBABANE - Capital city giants Mbabane Highlanders are prepared to part with E240 000 in two years, in tying South Africa Coach Mlungisi ‘Professor’ Ngubane to a two-year contract in salary terms.



As exclusively revealed by this newspaper last week, Ngubane is set to be officially unveiled tomorrow.

According to a reliable source, Ngubane has agreed to a E10 000 monthly salary in the two-year contract which will be constantly reviewed depending on the team’s performances.

“Ngubane is not here for money, he sees Highlanders as a project that he wants to be a force to be reckoned with. He was previously earning a E42 000 salary at Durban FC where he was a technical director, so you can see that he is driven by passion than money. His contract will be reviewed, however, in December,” the source said.

The source further conceded that Highlanders could have settled for Meck Mwase but his monthly salary demand of E15 000 besides allowances proved way beyond the club’s budget.