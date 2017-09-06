CORRECTIONAL, BOB LADIES’ MEET IN VOLLEYBALL SEMIS

MANZINI – Correctional and Bob Ladies have set a titanic semi-final date in the ongoing PSI, SIPA Swaziland International Trade Fair (SITF) Volleyball tournament.



PSI has partnered with the Swaziland National Volleyball Association (SNVA) and the Swaziland Investment Promotion Authority (SIPA) to once again deliver yet another event at this year’s SITF.

His Majesty King Mswati III officially opened the 2017 SITF last Saturday with PSI announcing a E15 000 package for the volleyball cup. Following Monday’s batch of matches at Mavuso Sports Emporium,

Correctional and Bob Ladies cruised with the Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) and Zakhele set to meet in the other semi-final tie tomorrow.

The tournament organiser Eric Zwane encouraged teams to keep time.



“Teams are encouraged to visit the PSI stand for their services and products. We have been informed that last year we reached their target and we need to double it this year so that they consider us even next year,” Zwane said.



