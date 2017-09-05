SNAT WINS SILVER MEDALS IN SATO GAMES

MBABANE – Teaching is not all they can do but even playing sport and winning medals as well.



That is exactly what the country’s teachers did in Botswana last week when they participated in the Southern African Teachers Organisation (SATO) Games.



Their union, Swaziland National Teachers Association (SNAT), had sent a team to compete in the annual games.

The team was back in the country on Saturday afternoon. One of the teachers, Nozipho Masilela, who travelled, confirmed their participation in the games and excitedly said it was not just participating but competing as well.



“We competed in volleyball, netball and soccer where we got silver after losing to Botswana and Tanzania in all three categories. We had left the country on August 24 and returned on the 26th after playing for two days,” Masilela said.



She said netball lost 23-41 while volleyball lost 1-3 before Tanzania beat them 3-0 in soccer finals, respectively. Other participating countries were; Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Masilela said they had prepared for the games which paid off for them as they were runners-up.