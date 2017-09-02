A PLAN HATCHED IN HELL HAS NO ANGELS AS WITNESSES!

Tholukuthi hey!….sesibuyile seyi-Saturday futsi, another date with the elusive Shwashwaza Sports Crew Gazi and on the first weekend ya-September siyanivusela nonkhe malangeni.



Gazi, phela we are excited that the so-called ‘Women’s Month’ seyiphelile ... saphose safa ... women this, women that ... and again phela this month we have Umhlanga and Independence celebrations. It’s a busy month Gazi which kicked off with the free meat from our Muslim community.



This month nje Gazi iyadliwa inyama and of course we are ushering in ne-Spring and very soon kutongena i-Summer. Gazi sebavele bacalile labo-sisi dressing less and less. But we have a warning to them. If you know kutsi awumanga kahle or you have i-cellulite ngatsi bowulwa ne-Tiger please stay away from lama-mini skirt. Just wear your normal RT (Rubbish Trash) jeans ungasihlantisi xem bo.



There is the type Gazi, very few, who looked ravishing in the mini-skirt, so short ngatsi yindlamu, because they have beautiful legs ungabeka i-Rama Margarine ishelele. Laba keGazi who are so humongous ngatsi bama octogenarian buffoons, abagcoke nje letidziya tabo basicolele please. There is no in-between in this thing – it’s either you have it or you don’t. Nango ke umyalo lovela etikhulwini ...

Asivele singene etindzabeni Gazi. Gazi, phela our sources have told us kutsi the 2017/18 season which kicked off last Sunday with the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup is set to be the most interesting ever.



Phela kwenyuka kwe-Matsapha United, the Deep Blue Ocean, will see more than three ‘derbies’ all involving the premier league rookies.



Imagine phela, the obvious Swallows vs Matsapha United; Matsapha United vs Highlanders; Matsapha United vs Manzini Wanderers then leyekucala ngca i-game Matsapha United vs Royal Leopard. Hahahahahaha kuzofiwa Gazi.