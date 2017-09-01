MIDAS CITY WRITE TO FA OVER TOWER, SIMANGA REGISTRATION

MBABANE – Way after making their debut for Mbabane Swallows, the registration of the duo of Ndumiso ‘Tower’ Ndaba and Simanga Shongwe has now gone to the FA.



The club has since written a formal letter of complaint to the office of the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) CEO Frederick Mngomezulu, questioning how the players were allowed to register with the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup champions.



“I can confirm that we have written to the FA seeking clarity on the two players, but we are not going to elaborate pending an official response from the CEO,” he said.



The players’ have been at the centre of the club’s change of directorship saga that saw Polycarp Dlamini and long serving coach Caleb Ngwenya quitting under unclear circumstances. The team elected a five-member directorship chaired by former defender Innocent Chopper Mavuso to run the club. Mdluli, who served as Secretary to the Polycarp headed Board of directors has retained his position.

Efforts to get FA CEO proved futile yesterday.



And Mbabane Swallows General Manager Sandile Zwane said they could not say anything on the matter because it is between Midas City and the FA.



The players featured in Swallows Charity Cup triumph over the weekend, with Ndaba playing both games at centre back, while the clubs regular Siphamandla Matsenjwa was sidelined by expired work permit.