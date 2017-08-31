DANCE SPORT BOARD RESIGNS EN MASSE

MBABANE – The SWADANSA Board is playing musical chairs. The Bruce Griffiths-led Swaziland Dance Sport Association (SWADANSA) Board, which came into office less than a year ago, dropped the bombshell after this past weekend’s annual general meeting in Manzini, when they resigned en masse.

Reasons for the unexpected move are headlined by what the leadership has termed ‘not enough support from the various stakeholders in the sport.’ They will be in office until September 30 this year.



“It is felt by the executive that there is not enough support from the various stakeholders in the sport, for us to continue serving it in the way that we are best able to. “The restructuring of this association and the growth of the sport is a huge task that will require many dedicated years and funds, and we sadly do not see this being a successful endeavour at present,” reads a correspondence from the association, which was leaked to this publication.



In the letter, a complete restructuring of the association was recommended for it to become effective.

“Dance Sport unfortunately will never achieve growth in Swaziland until SWADANSA becomes an effective professional organisation.

“We remain available to member clubs until the end of the month, for current issues and will call a special meeting for the election of new officers before the end of the month,” reads the letter.