STD BANK MOVE IMBUBE MARATHON FORWARD

(At Happy Valley Conference Center)



EZULWINI – Standard Bank is moving the Imbube Marathon forward for the second time.



The bank has once again sponsored the second edition of the 42km race with E200 000, making them the anchor sponsor of the event after the Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF) who are the hosts. The event, to include 42km, 21km, 10km and 3.3km for the elders, is billed for October 8 with the starting and finishing point at Somhlolo National Stadium.



Presenting the replica cheque was Sanele Khumalo to Futhi Tembe who is the Senior Manager Business Development and Finance at SNPF. She was representing the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prince Lonkhokhela.



Tembe said the race would not have been possible without the support from the gracious sponsor, Standard Bank.

“They are not the only sponsor as others have come on board to support the initiative. We thank the government, its municipalities for their co-operation in hosting such an event. This is not SNPF’s event, it is the nation’s event,” he said.



Tembe then thanks the Athletics Association of Swaziland (AAS) and the Swaziland National Sport and Recreation Council (SNSRC) for their support. Representing the AAS was the President Gideon Mthembu and Secretary Thoba Mazibuko while Zama Tsabedze came for the SNSRC.