‘BULL’ HAS TEAM TO WATCH!

MBABANE – You definitely read, heard and came and watched the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup 2017 this past Sunday, you saw it all.



All the promises of a new Mbabane Highlanders with quality players, the targets you read about here and the final signings ahead of the Charity Cup ‘Big Derby’ against Mbabane Swallows have not been an illusion – no wonder the hordes of fans were left satisfied and easily accepted the 2-1 defeat. Let us take a closer look into the squad;



Players



Focus will be on the new arrivals here. Are they of any value?

Mphikeleli ‘Rabo’ Dlamini (Goalkeeper)

Is he quality? Certainly yes! He has vast experience as former national team Sihlangu goalkeeper and certainly was not given game time at his police team Royal Leopard because of form, but competition is always high in the forces teams – Phephisani Msibi is the number one for Leopard.



Rating: He did not beat Sidumo Shongwe for the number one spot in the Charity Cup so we did not see him but as for being a good signing or not, he takes a cool 8/10.

Bongani ‘Chicken’ Sibandze (Midfielder)



He is a senior and experienced player who knows how to win trophies with his original owners Royal Leopard. He was introduced about 15 minutes into the second-half for Mlamuli ‘Mlaba’ Nkambule against Swallows. He nearly scored and also did well in assisting the defence whenever they lost the ball. He also showed confidence on the ball and will definitely be helpful.