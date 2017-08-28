LEOPARD BEAT PIRATES IN EIGHT-GOAL THRILLER

Leopard...................................... (3)5

Siboniso 11th, Mcolisi 27th, Bonginkosi 45th, Barry 76th, 89th

Pirates........................................ (0)3

Sihle 50th, Nhlanhla 59th, Junior 79th



LOBAMBA – Straight from the bench to hero. That was brace scorer Barry Steenkamp otherwise Royal Leopard nearly found themselves in the dreaded penalty shootout against a youthful Moneni Pirates in the first semi-final of the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup yesterday at the Somhlolo National Stadium.



He came on mid way through the second-half and proved just the right tonic as Pirates gave them a nervy finish.

Leopard had romped into an easy 3-0 lead in the first-half but gave it all away in the second-half as Pirates showed signs of their normal possession game and managed to level matters.

At 3-3, Steenkamp was the difference as he restored parity in the 76th with a first time finish from the speedy Bonginkosi ‘Manyovu’ Dlamini pass.

Dlamini had capitalised on a defensive error by Tawanda Chikuku on the left flank.



Steenkamp was again on target in the 89th with a similar finish and still, man of the match Bonginkosi was his provider and the game was over for Pirates who had also lost midfielder and Captain Junior Magagula after he got sent off after a second yellow card. However, the damage was already done.



While Pirates were discontent about the refereeing, as often times decisions did not go their way and in some instances they cannot be blamed.

Otherwise they gave a good account of themselves, exposed Leopard’s weaknesses but were always found wanting in defence.



Putting Leopard ahead was midfielder Siboniso ‘Rocco’ Malambe in the 11th but it is Zweli ‘Mlilo’ Nxumalo who nearly opened the scoring but his edge of the box free kick came off the bar in the 6th.

Midfielder Mcolisi ‘General’ Lukhele scored the second with a humdinger from a Bonginkosi pass in the 27th before the latter made it 3-0 after cutting inside on the right flank to let fly a low shot into the far post.

Pirates looked on tatters but came back a changed side in the second stanza to launch a great comeback.



They were on target in the 50th via the boot of Sihle Ndaba while substitute Nhlanhla Nkosi got the second four minutes later. In the 71st it was 3-3 thanks to a well curled free kick by red carded Junior Magagula.

If not for their defensive mistakes, the game could have gone anywhere but the defending champions made the final and waited for their opponents between Mbabane Swallows and Mbabane Highlanders who played immediately after this match.