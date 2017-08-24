GATES OPEN AT 6AM FOR CHARITY CUP

MBABANE – The early bird catches the fattest worm.

Gates will open at 6am at Somhlolo National Stadium during the Swazi Telecom Charity Cup, on Sunday and for one to secure a seat, one needs to arrive early. The first match on the day will kick off at 9am between Royal Leopard and Moneni Pirates.



The much-anticipated Mbabane derby between Swallows and Highlanders will kick off at 11am.

Swazi Telecom Charity Cup PRO Lington Gule said the final match would kick off at 4pm and there would be the prize presentation after the match, expected to start at 6pm.