THEY WALKED 11KM FOR EVENT, BAGGED MEDALS

MATSAPHA – When passion is aided with dedication, nothing can put it out once ignited.



The trio of Mnyamatsini Primary School athletes Khanyisile Hlatshwako, Nolwazi Mdluli and Bongiwe Mavuso walked 11km from Mahlangatsha to Sigcineni just to catch a bus to yesterday’s Youth and Junior National Championships organised by the Athletics Association of Swaziland (AAS) at Police College, Matsapha.



Driven by their passion, despite the distance walked, the three were in the podium with medals hanging around their tiny necks from the 1 500m and 3 000m events.



AAS was using the event to select national teams for both juniors and youth for international tournaments, most immediately the Regional Championships to be organised by Zimbabwe in Harare, 2018 Youth Olympic Games and Region V Games next year amongst others.



In the company of their teacher Bhekinkhosi Tsela, the three young athletes will surely trigger a tug-of-war from the country’s elite athletics clubs.

“They are dedicated to the sport and take instructions accordingly despite the limited lack of support or none thereof,” said Tsela when speaking about his Grade 7 pupils.



Khanyisile bagged gold in the 3 000m event, clocking an impressive 10:49 minutes with Nolwazi coming second at 11:21 minutes in the same event.