CORRECTIONAL CONQUER RSP IN SBS NETBALL LEAGUE



(At OlympAfrica sports centre)



LOBAMBA – Correctional Services netball team continues with their dominance over arch rivals Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) in the Swaziland Building Society (SBS) National Netball League.



They recorded their fourth win yesterday. It was the same old story as the Correctional Services side dominated RSP, beating them 45-35 to maintain the lead at the summit of the log yesterday at OlympAfrica sports centre.



Correctional dominated the game from the start with their goalscorer Khetsiwe Khathwane not missing a point upfront.

Each time she got hold of the ball, they counted a point. The first quarter ended with Correctional leading 10-5.



In the second quarter, RSP started to find their footing and they played well as they were able to improve their scoring prowess and Correctional led by five points at the end of the second quarter.

With Khathwane on form and the team being supported by the over 50 spectators, they started to score for fun and this saw them leading 34-24 in the third quarter.



The last quarter was played for formality as it was clear to everyone that Correctional were taking away the maximum points and it ended 45-35 in favour of the leaders.



Correctional coach Mavi Ndlangamandla dedicated the victory to the players’ commitment. He said the team was working hard at training and they want to win every tournament that comes their way.



“Our game against RSP is always tough and they are our hardest opponents. We are happy that today we dominated them and we came out victorious,” he said.