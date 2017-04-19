KINGS CUP VB FINALS ON SATURDAY AT BOSCO

MBABANE – The winner of the King’s Cup Volleyball tournament between Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) and Correctional Services will be known on Saturday after the finals.



In the ladies section, Bob Ladies will be up against Correctional Services. The finals are billed for Saturday at Bosco Skills Centre where B teams will curtain raise ahead of the finals scheduled for the afternoon.

The Swaziland National Volleyball Association (SNVA) Vice Secretary, Eric Zwane said the ladies finals will take centre stage at 5pm while the men’s finals will start at 7pm.



The annual tournament started a fortnight ago where the four finalists qualified for the finals.

“The day will kick-start with the B team tournament where they will play a round robin system before the knockout stage. Then later in the afternoon starting at 4pm, it will be the third finishers finals before the main finals,” he said.



The winners in both the males and ladies will take home E700.

Some of the B teams are Mshinande, Ludzeludze, UNISWA, RSSC B, Jubela Youth, Ncabaneni, Ngwenya and Elangeni High School among others.