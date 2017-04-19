E17.5 MILLION IN SWALLOWS RADAR

MBABANE – Glory seeking Mbabane Swallows are in the pounds seats.



The all conquering red and white glamour side stand to pocket (US$1 250 000) about E17.5 million if they win the 2017 CAF Confederations Cup tournament.

Already in CAF millions after reaching the continental inter-club tournament stages, an achievement that guarantees the side (US$275 000) E3.8 million.

But the capital city giants can rake in more money if they continue to progress in the second biggest club tournament in the continent according to new prize monies backed by fuel sellers Total, announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) late last year.



Finishing first or second in their group will see Swallows not only progress to the quarter-finals, but also pocket (US$350 000) about E4.9m while it will be (US$450 000) about E6.3 million if they reach the last four.

“We are not getting ahead of ourselves.

“We will take each game as it comes but the truth is that we want to go as far as possible in the tournament. We can’t put ourselves under pressure,” said Swallows Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sibusiso Manana.



The winners of the 2017 CAF Confederations Cup will earn the right to play against the winners of the 2017 CAF Champions League in the 2018 CAF Super Cup. TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo are the defending champions, and after qualifying for the 2017 CAF Champions League, they entered the 2017 CAF Confederations Cup after they lost in the Champions League first round.

The 2017 CAF Confederations Cup is the 14th edition of the tournament, Africa’s secondary club football competition organised by CAF.



Starting this season, the group stages were expanded from eight to 16 teams, divided into four groups of four. According to these changes the total matches to be played in the tournament will increase by 16 matches due to the extra eight teams involved in group stage.