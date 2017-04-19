LET’S ALL SUPPORT MBABANE SWALLOWS - NFAS APPEALS

MBABANE – The National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) has appealed to the nation especially the private sector to support Mbabane Swallows as they hoist the country’s flag high in the Total CAF Confederations Cup.



The National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) congratulated ‘The Birds’ for qualifying to the group stages of the Total CAF Confederations Cup after eliminating AC Leopards FC from Congo Brazzaville.

Marketing and Communications Officer Muzi Radebe, said the achievement by Swallows was good for the country as the players got more international exposure which would have a positive impact on the national team as the very same players ended up representing the country international level.



“This is a sign of growth in as far as our football standard is concerned, and this success also shows that our players are maturing as football is a game of struggle and endurance; no matter how low or tough the match, a player must always believe in persistence and hope until the final whistle, which was witnessed during Saturday’s match,” he said.

Radebe said, the success has tremendously marketed the football brand and the country to the outside world.



“The NFAS would also like to celebrate this achievement with the Government of the Kingdom of Swaziland, football family, SwaziBank, Nedbank, fans and the media as their support added a huge mileage to the success of the club in the competition thus far,” he said.

“As Mbabane Swallows FC continues to invade other shores of Africa in the group stages of the competition, the NFAS appeals to the nation, more especially the private sector, to support them as they hoist the country’s flag. This is so because a lot of expenses will be incurred by the club during the group stages,” he concluded.