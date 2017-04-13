DE JONGH LAMENTS CLUBS TRAININGS

LOBAMBA – New Sihlangu coach Pieter De Jongh, in his third training session with the group of 26 players, has observed that the level of training at clubs level was not hard enough to meet international competition.



He said a number of players were not at the physical level you would expect. “I have assessed the players physically, mentally and on discipline and will issue a report next week after having done the analysis. However, one can say that some players are not at the level of fitness required to play at this level. That is why I made them watch the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Barcelona to see how soccer players should look physically,” he said.

“I have changed the menu to control the diet and from here onwards there will no longer be white bread but instead brown bread.”



The coach said he will be visiting clubs to meet coaches on how the physical training can be improved. De Jongh said he was already preparing for the crucial AFCON qualifier against Niger away and said that is why he trained the team under very hot conditions at the FA Technical Centre. The two-hour session started at 9:30am until 11:30am. And it involved high intensity physical training and tactical drills.

“I will have a way to work with coaches because at the end of the day we have to have a team that will compete,” he said.



He said he will be taking the team for a week-long camp in Big Bend next month, in anticipation of the high temperatures in Niamey where the maximum reaches about 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

The coach has called a tentative squad of 40 players where he would choose the final squad for the COSAFA, CHAN and AFCON qualifiers in May, June and July.

However, the current team is without Mbabane Swallows players who are preparing for a tough CAF Confederations Cup second leg play off match against Congolese side AC Leopards at Somhlolo National Stadium.

Young Buffaloes duo of Siboniso Mamba and Wandile Nhleko missed out as they are said to be in camp in Mbuluzi. Other reported absentees were Zweli ‘Mlilo’ Nxumalo, who is nursing an injury and Sabelo ‘Sawa’ Gamedze of Matsapha United.

The week-long camp started on Monday and according to De Jongh, it will run until tomorrow.