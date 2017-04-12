ATTACKED WANDERERS GM RUNS TO COURT!

MBABANE – The fresh war of power at hub giants Manzini Wanderers looks far from over – but the club’s directors are adamant if the High Court grants them their prayer, it will pass.



The club’s directors yesterday filed supplementary papers including a confirmatory affidavit by latest victim Patrick Gamedze, the team’s General Manager, who was attacked by supporters, moments after they lost to Matsapha United in the SwaziBank Cup on Sunday. Gamedze has also added salt into the wound for the supporters who had already been hauled before the High Court last Friday by the directors led by Sandile ‘Chief’ Dlamini. The GM, who also was allegedly forced to surrender the club’s vehicle, is seeking the same order as the directors of Wanderers that the Respondents, six of them including Elders’ Chairman Sipho Ntshalintshali, be restrained and interdicted from the club’s activities. These include training sessions, games and all activities involving the club as they are deemed to be instigating violence.



“As a result of the occurrence, which left me shocked and traumatic on Sunday, I am verily convinced that the Respondents will continue to instigate acts of violence towards us as the Applicants (Directors). “I, also together with the other directors, pray that this Honourable Court grants Applicant an order in terms of the Notice of Motion pending institution of legal proceedings,” Gamedze states in his affidavit.

He also confirms that the team’s Executive Committee tasked one of the directors, Sandile ‘Chief’ Dlamini, to institute legal proceedings against the Respondents, who have Lucky ‘Majayivane’ Dlamini as 2nd Respondent.



“In particular I do confirm the fact that on Sunday, the 9th of April 2017, I was attacked by Applicant’s fans who were being led by the 2nd Respondent (Majayivane). I confirm that indeed as reported in the newspaper, which I beg leave to attach hereto, I was indeed dispossessed of the Applicant’s (Wanderers) motor vehicle from my possession when he and his agents who happen to be Applicant’s fans were in the process of physically attacking me,” he further states in the affidavit. Mkhwanazi Attorneys represents the Wanderers directors in the matter to be heard tomorrow after postponement last Friday. The supplementary papers to the founding affidavit seek to get the court to grant the order at all costs as there would be prejudice to the Respondents given it will be temporary while they attend an internal disciplinary hearing that will see order lapse immediately.



‘Chief’ emphasises that the order must be granted so that the administration of Wanderers continues without threat from these supporters. He makes it clear that they would still sit down as a club along with the supporters to deal with their internal squabbles. It could not be established if the car taken by ‘Majayivane’ on Sunday had been returned to the club or not by yesterday as the directors had also sought the assistance of the police in Manzini. The supporters had also insisted that this was officially their car, not the management as it was won by them from the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup’s now abolished voting exercise.