MORE CAF MILLIONS ON THE HORIZON FOR ‘BIRDS’

POINTE NOIRE – More Confederations of African Football (CAF) millions are on the horizon for Mbabane Swallows if they qualify for the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.



Not only are the country’s lone CAF Confederations Cup representatives assured a sum of E3.4 million from the Total sponsorship for reaching the group stages but new CAF President Ahmad Ahmad told the media in a press conference on Friday in Johannesburg after meeting COSAFA members that teams would benefit from the television deal.



Swallows could qualify for the CAF Confederations Cup group stage if they beat AC Leopards in the second leg by more than one goal. This was after and in controversial style, they lost 0-1 in Dolssie to the Congolese giants in the first leg of the playoff stage.



