PHIWA’S STRIKE TAKES ‘BUFFS’ TO #YELELE FINAL

(At Somhlolo National Stadium)



Buffaloes................................ (1) 1

Phiwa 1st

Highlanders........................... (0) 0



LOBAMBA – Young Buffaloes have officially entrenched themselves as the second best team after dominant Mbabane Swallows, as they reached their second consecutive cup final in a space of two months since losing 0-1 to Mbabane Swallows in the Ingwenyama Cup.



The army side beat Mbabane Highlanders 1-0 without engaging top gear to face Matsapha United in what would be the unlikeliest final.

The result though was flattering to Highlanders, who are going through their leanest spell in a long time.



Buffaloes’ 1-0 win yesterday to book a cup final slot where they face the team of the moment Matsapha United, is a case of quality triumphing over quantity.

Compared to the previous few games though, Mbabane Highlanders should be credited for a vastly improved performance.

They started brightly, taking the first shot on target by Sifiso Zwane, which was inches off the upright inside the first 30 seconds of the game.

It looked promising, only to be caught napping slightly over 30 seconds later when the army side left back Wandile Maseko was allowed to pick Phiwa with a lofted pass into the danger area.

The burly striker was unmarked at eight yards when he nodded past Sidumo Shongwe at Highlanders’ goal.



The Sihlangu goalkeeper deserves all the accolades in the game though for pulling two saves in each half to keep the scoreline as narrow as possible.

Highlanders worked hard, but they were glaringly lacking the creativity to unlock the defence.

Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze, Sifiso Zwane and Sicelo Junior Simelane were the better players going forward. But strangely, the latter two were substituted for the woefully off form Mzwandile ‘Navara’ Ndzimandze and rusty Sibusiso Mkhonta.

Later, the Highlanders faithful were shocked when Menzi Sithole made way for the rusty Mphucuko ‘Smoothes’ Dlamini at a time when they were chasing for the elusive equaliser.

The army side were not required to engage top gear to win the tie, and most of their star players like Phiwa, Mphile Tsabedze could afford an on field holiday without paying the price.

However, the team has signed a gem in Sandile Gamedze, who was by far the master in midfield. The Man of the Match bossed the belly of the park, linking play between the defence and striking force with ease.

He has endeared himself with many football supporters with his consistent performance and could be key in their quest for their first silverware since May 2010 when they won the MTN League title.