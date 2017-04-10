PPP PRESIDENTS UNITE FOR COMMON CAUSE

EZULWINI – The associations’ presidents chosen for the Podium Performance Programme (PPP) united on Saturday and shared ideas on how their codes can improve.



Hosting Swaziland Boxing Association (SWABA) President Pearl Dlamini was joined by athletics and taekwondo counterparts Gideon Mthembu and Bongani Manyatsi respectively to Saturday’s National Boxing Championships at Timbali Lodge in Ezulwini.

The Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) and the Swaziland Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association (SOCGA) chose the codes for the the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region V Podium Performance Programme.



The AUSC Region V introduced a Zone VI Academy programme in June 2008, which was based at the Pretoria High Performance Centre. The academy sought to assist countries prepare for future international games.

The PPP initiative is not capital intensive. The model is less expensive as athlete movement to a centralised training centre is reduced while capacity to develop high performance athletes is enhanced at country level.

In this programme, athletes receive training within a familiar environment and, therefore, have high chances of optimum benefit.