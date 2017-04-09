RSP CRUISE IN SBS NETBALL LEAGUE



(At Zakhele Netball Courts)



RSP.......................71

M. Ladies.............31



MANZINI – Giants Royal Swaziland Police netball team remain in pursuit of their first title in over three years after brushing aside a hapless Manzini Ladies by 71-31.



With rivals and back-to-back champions, Correctional, also cruising; RSP cannot afford a slip-up against the stuttering opposition in the Swaziland Building Society Netball League clash at Zakhele Netball Court in Manzini yesterday.

Despite an early scare, RSP, boasting free-scoring former national team goal shooter, Sebenzile Nxumalo, were already 9-5 up by the end of the first quarter.



Manzini Ladies, who noticeably paraded a thin squad, committed a lot of schoolboy errors, losing possession cheaply. It was no surprise when RSP, whose transition from defence to attack was flawless, stretched their lead to 30-14 by half-time.



The police outfit remained on the front foot in the next two quarters after sucking the energy out of the opposition. The latter, led by the vertically challenged but promising former national Under-20 star Fisokuhle Dlamini upfront, had already thrown in the towel in the last five minutes, much to the disappointment of coach Nhlanhla ‘Friction’ Mayisela, who vigorously ‘shaved’ his hair with his hands in frustration.



The end of proceedings saw RSP maintaining their 100-per cent record after four matches. There are two games left before the end of the round-robin stage.

There are seven teams in the new-look league. The top four will play in a one-day championship on a date still to be confirmed. Outstanding regional and junior teams will also feature in the festivities. The season will end next month.