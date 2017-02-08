OLYMPIC MOVEMENT PAYS TRIBUTE TO PAUL HOFFMAN

MBABANE – Condolences are already pouring in for late two times weightlifting Olympian Paul Hoffman, the Olympic Movement being the first.



Hoffman died aged 62 and was once General Secretary of the Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Association of Swaziland. Through its Secretary General Muriel Hofer, the Swaziland Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association (SOCGA) extended its sincere condolences to Hoffman’s family.



Hoffman participated in the 1984 Los Angeles Games and the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games. He was an active member of the Weightlifting Association for a number of years in the positions of General Secretary and Vice-President.



Hoffman’s tragic passing was confirmed by his sister after being attacked in Fonteyn, in the outskirts of Mbabane. Details of his funeral are yet to be communicated.