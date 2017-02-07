SRA TO RAKE-IN E23 100 FROM INGWENYAMA CUP WINNERS

MBABANE – The lump sum pay to be received by the best individual prizes’ winners in the recently ended Ingwenyama Cup is set to add up to E23 100 to the Swaziland Revenue Authority’s (SRA) coffers.



The figure includes individual winners from the culture part of the tournament. Sunday’s finals served as the main day, graced by His Majesty King Mswati III who is also the face of the tournament financially backed by Sincephetelo MVA Fund and Mbabane Swallows successfully defended their crown after beating Young Buffaloes by a Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa’s solitary strike.



SRA is entitled to 33 percent of any individual lump sum payment which is the highest tax return. Depending on other tax contributions made by an individual, especially in the case where one is employed, the figure is anticipated to drop.

SRA Director of Communications Vusi Dlamini said the 33 percent was the expectation and procedure is that there one paying must withhold the amount.



The tournament’s prize presentation date will be known today according to Public Relations Officer (PRO) Nkosilenhle Masuku.

“The Management Committee will meet tomorrow (today) and possibly finalise the presentation dates and venue, of course with the guidance of the main committee chairman headed by Prince Hlangabeza,” Masuku said.



The Ingwenyama Cup player of the series gets the larger chunk in the individual awards category, banking E15 000 with Mfan’fikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze, the only confirmed winner for being top scorer set to take home E10 000.

Sunday’s spectacle marked by the end of the second edition of the tournament sponsored to the tune of E9 million spread equally over three years.