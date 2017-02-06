INVINCIBLE ‘BIRDS’ CHAMPIONS AGAIN





(At Somhlolo National Stadium)



Mb. Swallows...............................1

Sikhali (27th)

Y. Buffaloes...................................0



LOBAMBA – Like a script taken from one of the many Van Damme films, Mbabane Swallows were the stars that just refused to die.



They did not die even when put under siege by a Young Buffaloes side that brought every ammunition for the Ingwenyama Cup final, only to find the opposition immortal.



They seem to understand clearly that a football pitch is like one great battlefield, with forces all arrayed, and if in their heart they do not yield, they will overcome.



The have flair, energy, steel, discipline and composure- this is everything that Buffaloes also exhibited yesterday, save for latter.

Though the overall result of the game told us nothing new about the two sides, it is the army side that will always look back and feel hard done.

Not only at the couple of gilt-edged chances they missed, but also the controversy surrounding an 88th minute clearance by DRC international midfielder Kabamba ‘Pappy’ Tshitshimbi from a Nhalnhla ‘Mshengu’ Kunene header, that Buffaloes players felt it had crossed the line.



They had thrown everything at the time at their opponents who were appearing to be wilting under the severe pressure that the Dominic Kunene-coached side was exerting, especially after the introduction of Mshengu in the second half for Wandile ‘Skosh’ Shabangu.

There were over 12 000 spectators at the venue, who included His Majesty King Mswati III, Emakhosikati, members of the royal family, Cabinet ministers to name but a few.



At the end of the day, Swallows just proved that they are not ready to lose to anyone anytime soon. They are like a well shaken cocktail, ready to serve royalty.