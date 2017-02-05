SIFISO SIBANDZE WINS #RESOLUTIONRUN 10KM

SIMUNYE – Imbube Marathon winner Sifiso Sibandze conjured up the strength that lifted him to glory in October last year, to clock 39:15 minutes as he won the #ResolutionRun at Hlane Royal National Park yesterday.



Sibandze said the race was just preparation for the Ingwenyama 10km race to be held this morning at Somhlolo National Stadium. He said while he was using the 10km to practise, it motivates him to be the winner.



“My focus is on the marathons and I compete in the half marathons and cross country races just to prepare myself for the bigger competitions. The competition today was not tough especially because the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) athletes were not present. They are very good is such races,” he said.



Sibandze said he was not happy with the time but because this was training for him, there is no problem. Usually, athletes finish 10km races in less than 30 minutes.



Coming second was Celumusa Maziya on 42:22 minutes while third was Ntokozo Mhlabane on 42:36 minutes.

In the ladies category, Tenele Maziya finished first after 53:59 seconds. She said she never expected to win the race and it came as a surprise to her.

“I run for my health and fitness but being a champion motivates me to continue working hard on the road even though my age is now against me to start competing,” he said.



Coming second in the ladies category was Golden Foot Athletics Club Chairperson Tokky Hou, who finished the 10km after 56:30 minutes and third position went to Xoli Shongwe on 59:39 minutes.