‘ASSOCIATIONS CONTRIBUTED IN SNSRC STRATEGIC PLAN’

MBABANE – Sports associations have a huge voice in the operation and strategy of the Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC).



The organisation’s CEO Darius Dlomo, in a setting the record straight kind of response, reacted strongly to Athletics Association of Swaziland AAS outgoing General Secretary Thoba Mazibuko’s assertion.



The latter had, in a wide-ranging interview with our sister publication, the Times Sunday, alleged that sports associations had no voice at SNSRC, and that the body governing sports in the country’s strategy was not clear in as far as development was concerned.



“We wish to correct the assertion attributed to AAS Secretary General about associations not having a voice at SNSRC. In fact, we feel that the observation has ulterior motives given that we have consulted widely with all our stakeholders in developing a strategic plan and on the Sports Bill. And what is confusing is that Mazibuko represented AAS in all the various meetings held at Esibayeni Lodge,” he said.



Dlomo further disputed comments about his organisation not having a clear strategy for high performance.

He pointed to the Excellence Development Programme tailored to the Region V’s Podium Performance Programme known as PPP.

“The programme was adopted by all stakeholders, including sports associations. And on top of that, it was agreed that SOCGA should be the implementing partner because of the Olympic funding they have.



“During the launch of the Sports Awards, we also signed the agreement officially entrusting SOCGA with the responsibility to implement the PPP.