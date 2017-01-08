‘WESLIANS’ CRUISE OVER RED LIONS



Red Lions...........................(2) 2

Muntu 32nd, 45th

Wanderers...........................(2) 4

Sifiso 6th, Kola 35th, Shana 62nd, Taribo 73rd



MANZINI – Hub giants Manzini Wanderers fought back from their Ingwenyama Cup blushes to upstage city rivals Red Lions in the MTN Premier League yesterday. The maroon and white outfit put aside the shock 2-4 loss to First Division outfit Vovovo a fortnight ago to inflict the same scoreline on Emabhubesi as Lions are fondly known.



It is now history that they did not convince and their handful supporters who braved the cold and wet day were visibly uneasy. Nonetheless it is goals that win games and they took their chances at goal and got the three points. For Red Lions, the result is nothing but a rude welcome for new coach Dumisani Makhanya, whose team further plunged into the relegation quagmire. Good and entertaining game it was by both sides but defensively none was reliable. It was Wanderers who deservedly took the lead in the 6th with a stunning out of the box low drive by Sifiso Matse that beat his most recent teammate Mbongeni Motsa in Red Lions this time.

As the game got into the thick of things, Lions equalised through striker Muntu Mamba after keeper Nhlanhla Dlamini spilled a miscued attempted clearance by Sihle Mkhonta in the 32nd. Three minutes later it was Wanderers in the lead through Aladeon Kola’s fierce 12 yards rasping ground shot which came off Mbongeni’s hands right into the far corner of the net. The clash was a fast flowing affair, and Lions had their fair share of the moments against their rivals and were rewarded with an equaliser in the 45th.



Striker Muntu Mamba was on target again after he was set up by Enzo Motsa with a defence-freezing pass. The subsequent moments were nervous for Wanderers, until they netted their third, thanks to a brilliant header by captain Lwazi ‘Shana’ Maziya, who nodded in a Tafadzwa Jaravani corner in the 62nd, with the opposition defence caught ball watching at the back. It was no surprise that Wanderers were now getting all the chances but wasted them until Sifiso Matse’s attempt came off Mbongeni Motsa but Mfanafuthi ‘Taribo’ Bhembe finished it off even though it was going in after the block by the keeper.



Lions did respond but their two chances to get a point were in vain as Nhlanhla was equal to the task, making good reflex saves. Depending on other results elsewhere, the win could see Wanderers take second on 24 points but they have maintained top four.