ASSOCIATIONS LACK A VOICE IN SNSRC – AAS’S THOBA

This week we chat with Athletics Association General Secretary (GS) Thoba Mazibuko. The GS feels their association does not get enough support from Swaziland National Sports Recreation Council (SNSRC). He also points out that the Sports Bill will enhance the development of sports in the country if eventually passed into an Act.



Below is the one-on-one interview with the GS.

Sports Desk: How many members do you have under your association?

Thoba Mazibuko: We have 16 full members and 3 provisional members

SD: Name three of your association’s biggest achievements this year?



TM: Three national records broken Phumlile and Sibusiso in the 4x400m relay team, 20 Level 1 technical officials trained, 24 Level 1 coaches trained, the only association representing the country in Rio new IAAF scholarship 4.

SD: What was the biggest let-down this year and how are you planning to make up for it?

TM: Phumlile’s injury in the Olympic Games. We will ensure her proper recovery and attention to her injury.

SD What are your plans as an association for this year?



TM: Continue to work on our Vision 2024, target areas, coaching and athlete development.

SD: Who were the star performers in your association?



TM: All record breakers, Phumlile, Sibusiso 4x4 team (Mancoba Nyoni, Andile Lusenga, Mcebo Mkhaliphi and Louis Mashaba.)

SD: Are you getting enough support from the Sports Council? If yes, what kind of support besides financially?



TM: Not enough. Financially, a little bit. There is no clear vision on how SNSRC intends to develop sports in Swaziland besides Shukuma, which has no clear implication on High Performance which is needed to help the country win medals internationally. Associations also lack a voice within the sports council and as a result they have no input on sports development in the country. Up to now, there is still no Sports Bill.