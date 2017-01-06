‘BOMBER’ VS PETER!

MBABANE – NFAS boss Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa will be forced to relinquish the hot seat if elected SOCGA President later this month.



The Swaziland Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association, which is also known as the National Olympic Committee (NOC), will go to polls on January 22. The National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) president was nominated by not less than two associations to contest the post currently occupied by astute sports administrator, Zombodze Magagula. The latter will not stand after serving the organisation for the past 16 years.

The nominees’ list leaked to this publication revealed that Mthethwa, who has been the country’s football head honcho for about 20 years, has been nominated for the presidential seat. He is likely to face stiff competition from the equally experienced SOCGA Treasurer, Peter Shongwe, who reportedly boasts support from several associations.



If the former will be successful at the polls, he will be lost to football administration as per the dictates of Article 20.13 of the SOCGA Constitution. He will be forced to quit in 30 days after the election.

Mthethwa currently deputises for Magagula at SOCGA. He has been a Board member for several years, including in the early 2000s.



According to the NOC’s Statutes, presidential nominees must have served for two terms (eight years) in the SOCGA Board. Both candidates have been with SOCGA for not less than two terms.

Mthethwa was reportedly held up since Wednesday when attempts to reach him for comments were made. He had politely asked to respond at a later stage when approached for comments yesterday.

Meanwhile, outgoing members who include Victor ‘Mavikane’ Dlamini, and Swaziland Boxing Association (SWABA) President Pearl Dlamini also got a nod again.



Athletics Association of Swaziland (AAS) Secretary Thoba Mazibuko and National Netball Association of Swaziland (NNAS) President Mandisa Sigudla, are among the notable first-time nominees.

The nominees were done by the countless SOCGA members from athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, equestrian, football, golf, gymnastics, judo, lawn bowls, netball, rugby, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and weightlifting, among others. The deadline was late last month.



SOCGA CEO Muriel Hofer said the nominees would be released next week. The list must be publicised at least seven days before the elections.

Meanwhile, SOCGA is affiliated to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 1972. The office’s major tasks include leading Swazi athletes to the celebrated Olympic Games every quadrennial.