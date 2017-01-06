CITIZENS OUT TO STOP MATSAPHA UTD

MBABANE – Runaway leaders Matsapha United’s journey to the elite league continues when they face off with Mbabane Citizens tonight at Mavuso Sports Centre.

The last time these two sides met was in October in the first round at Mbabane Prince of Wales, where Matsapha triumphed 4-3.



Matsapha, who are currently at the summit of the National First Division log with 32 points after 13 games, have only lost once. They were made to eat humble pie by fifth-placed Amalanda at Somhlolo National Stadium during the first round decider, losing 2-3.



They have only drawn twice and won 10 games and dropping more points is surely not an option for the ambitious side. A defeat for Mathews ‘Chaka Chaka’ Madlazi’s charges will put pressure on them, especially if second placed Vovovo win on Saturday. Vovovo are trailing Matsapha by six points.

The former will face off with former Premier league side Malanti Chiefs in what promise to be an exciting encounter since these two sides are separated by a single point.

Citizens will come into this reverse fixture in a revenge mood and if the festive holidays have not taken their toll on the players’ fitness, they can overcome the star-studded Matsapha-based team. They are currently perched on the sixth spot and a win will see them leapfrog Amalanda on the fifth spot.