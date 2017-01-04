FRANK HURUBE’S SON CROSSES RUBICON

MBABANE – Some Premier League Under-17 stars have shown their proficiency beyond the soccer field.



Royal Leopard PRO, Frank Hurube’s son, Ncobizitha, who is also the police junior side’s right winger, is through to Form IV.

He obtained a Second Class pass in the 2016 Junior Certificate final examination results, which were released by Education and Training Minister Phineas Magagula yesterday.



The 16-year-old stars for Leopard in the PLS Esibayeni Lodge Under-17s League, which will resume this weekend.

Teammate in midfielder Sihle Mabuza also crossed the Rubicon. He also got a Second Class pass alongside Sithembiso Shabangu.

Meanwhile, Ncobizitha, who has netted five goals in nine games, said he took both his soccer career and studies seriously, stressing that he prioritised studying during the examination period.



“I had to forget about soccer for the better part of November.

“I want to play outside the country in the next three to four years,” said the youngster recruited from the Mbabane B Division League.

PLS Development Communications Officer Dumisani Sibandze was over the moon as he stressed that the office encouraged the youngsters to excel academically as well.