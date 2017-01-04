‘BULL’ TO REVIEW SALARIES

MBABANE – The winds of change are once again blowing at giants Mbabane Highlanders as the club’s patrons yesterday met all players to review their salaries and offer new contracts.



The players, it was established, included the current 18 left by resigned boss Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane three months ago and several new signings earmarked for the January transfer window.

“They were all at the patrons’ Task Team Chairman Zweli Jele’s office to discuss and sign new contracts as there had been issues with that when the patrons took over.

The patrons felt instead of focusing on those brought in for the window period, the whole team should be considered,” said a source close to the matter. It was said the decision to review and offer the players new contracts came about after it was discovered that not every player deserved what they were getting according to the contracts they had got from Simelane. “Salaries in the team range between E2 000 and E7 500 for the highest paid but because there are new people in charge, each player must get what he deserves,” said the source.



Efforts to get a comment from Jele failed as his cellphone was switched off when sought but the club’s General Manager David Litchfield, when reached, confirmed the meeting between their players and the patrons’ Task Team. “The intention is not to destroy but forge a way forward with all our players in as far as their contracts are concerned. All the players did go to Jele’s office for the contract signing process but only once the offer was agreed,” he said.